SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old minor.
Police say they responded to a suspicious vehicle yesterday just outside of Salisbury. There, the Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly found Deric James Rust, 24, having what appeared to be sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old victim. Rust was then arrested on sex offense related charges.
Rust was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center originally without bond, but was released today on his own recognizance.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-