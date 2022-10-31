SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store.
The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman regarding 30-year-old Deputy Steven Victor Abreu, of Salisbury. According to charging documents, the woman stated that she was in the parking lot of the Kohl's store, meeting a friend in the early morning hours, when a marked sheriff's patrol car pulled up behind her vehicle and a deputy, in full uniform approached her and her friend. The woman further stated that the deputy, later identified as Abreu, told them they were not allowed to be there when the business was not open.
Charging documents state that the victim's friend was allowed to leave, at which time Abreu went to the victim's vehicle and identified himself before asking for her identification and phone number. According to the statement of charges, Abreu then asked the woman to get out of her vehicle because he wanted to check for illegal substances.
Charging documents state that the victim complied but instead of searching the vehicle, Abreu began to "frisk" her.
According to the charging documents, the woman claimed that Abreu used his hands to grab her breasts and then grabbed her buttocks. She stated that he then told her to get back into her vehicle, which she did. She said that he then leaned into the open driver's side window, keeping his flashlight on and in his right hand. The woman said the deputy then moved his left hand under her pants and penetrated her vagina with his fingers, according to the statement of charges. The woman alleged that Abreu began touching her breasts, under her clothing, with his left hand, the charging documents state.
Charging documents indicate that after letting her go following the assault, Abreu continued to try to maintain contact with her, including following her.
After filing her complaint with the sheriff's office, its Criminal Investigation Division launched a probe into the woman's allegations.
Detectives said they interviewed Abreu, who admitted to the sex allegations. However, he claimed the sexual contact was consensual, court documents show.
Following interviews with witnesses and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Abreu was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sexual offense, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, sexual contact while a person is in law enforcement custody, and three counts of misconduct in office.
Following his arrest Abreu was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10 at 8:30 a.m. in Wicomico District Court.
Abreu has been employed with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office less than one year and has been terminated as a result of this investigation, the sheriff's office said.
The investigation remains open and ongoing. Sheriff Mike Lewis said he will provide information as the investigation develops.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked contact Detective Kirkpatrick with the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.