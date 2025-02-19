SALISBURY, Md.- There is an effort to limit the use of plastic bags in Wicomico County.
Wicomico Clean, a volunteer base litter clean up group is asking the county council to consider similar legislation that was enacted by Salisbury back in 2023. Retailers are not allowed to offer customers plastic bags, but can offer a paper bag for 10 cents.
The legislation was later amended to exclude pharmacies and fast food chains from the 10 cent paper bag fee.
Today, Wicomico Clean is asking the council to consider similar legislation.
“Our intention is to clean up roads Litter, and illegal dumping. It's become clear that simply doing litter pick ups of which we’ve done 25 or more is not going to cut it because we humans are in the habit of unfortunately littering,” said Bruce Robson of Wicomico Clean.
“Legislation will move the needle. We need to change the culture. And in order to do that we feel a single use plastic bag reduction legislation is going to make a difference. Is it going to make a huge difference? No. Will it make a difference? Will it be a step? Absolutely.”
Wicomico County Council President John Cannon says there are two options.
“We recognize the concern over plastic bags we appreciate the initiative that’s being taken. I think what the council is going to have to do is decide whether or not we want to make that decision at the council table or if we want to possibly do it as a referendum where the public will make that decision,” said Cannon.
There is no timeline of when this legislation could be brought before council or referendum.