SALISBURY Md. - Wind gusts topped 40 mph in Salisbury Friday and on other parts of Delmarva wind speeds were even higher. In neighborhoods garbage cans were toppled over and limbs were scattered across lawns. Cydney Sherman says she felt the wind on her way to work Friday morning.
“On the way into work driving from Seaford to Salisbury, the wind was really strong it was kind of buffering my car back and forth so I really had to grip the wheel, make sure I didn't get blown off the road,” Sherman said
At the golf course, some players like Logan Shortall used the wind to add some length to their drives.
“Some of the shots I've been hitting are moving 30 to 40 yards depending on which direction the wind is blowing and how hard the wind is blowing. I think it said 40 mph gusts today and it's been pretty gusty out there,” Shortall said.
But the wind isn't all fun and games. Some drain systems had to be cleared of leaves and other debris. Cydney Sherman is hoping the winds calm down for her trip tomorrow.
“We're heading across the bridge tomorrow, we are going to go see some friends in Laurel Maryland tomorrow so I don't know if it will still be windy there, maybe crossing the bridge may be a little nerve wracking,” Sherman said.
The heavy wind is not going anywhere yet so be sure to secure patio furniture, trash cans and anything that may blow over or come loose.