DOVER, Del.- A Wilmington woman had been arrested for attempted robbery at a Dover convenience store last week.
Dover Police say a fight broke out at the Royal Farms on Saulsbury Road around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived the fight had ended.
Investigators say a woman had entered the business to buy tobacco products, but she was unable to buy the products which led to her reportedly assaulting employees while trying to take products from behind the counter. She then left the area.
The suspect was later identified as Shakeira Heir, 31. On Friday, Heir was arrested and committed to BWCI on $11,500 secured bail. She was charged with:
- Attempted Robbery First Degree
- Assault Third Degree (2x)
- Disorderly Conduct