Woman Arrested For Threatening Coworker With Knife in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - Troopers arrested 29-year-old Neydi Gomez-Perez-De-Galvez, of Bridgeville, following an incident at Mountaire Farms.
Delaware State Police say on Feb. 7, around 6:18 p.m., troopers responded to Mountaire Farms, located at 29005 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro, for a report of an aggravated menacing that occurred during an argument between two coworkers the night before.
State Police say during the argument, Neydi Gomez-Perez-De-Galvez pointed a knife at the 32-year-old victim and made threatening statements. No one was injured during the incident, according to State Police.
Troopers reportedly contacted Gomez-Perez-De-Galvez at the scene and took her into custody without incident.
Gomez-Perez-De-Galvez was transported to Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on a $22,000 unsecured bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree