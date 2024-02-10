Woman Arrested For Threatening Coworker With Knife in Millsboro

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM EST SUNDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 PM 3.2 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 11/04 AM 3.0 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 11/05 PM 2.9 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 12/06 AM 3.0 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.1 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.6 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 PM 3.2 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 11/02 AM 3.3 1.2 1.6 1 MINOR 11/02 PM 3.3 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 12/03 AM 3.3 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.3 1.6 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.5 1.4 1.7 2 MINOR &&