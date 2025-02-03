DOVER, DE- A Magnolia woman is facing charges for a reported road rage incident.
Delaware State Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, Zoey Hickman, 24, and a passenger in a Ford F-150 were involved in a road rage incident on North Dupont Highway in Dover around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Troopers say following the incident, the two vehicles stopped next to each other and Hickman and the front passenger in the truck, a 73-year-old woman, began arguing.
Authorities say, the pair got out of their vehicles but Hickman did not put her car in park and the car began moving. The passenger jumped into the car to put it in park and Hickman grabbed the 73-year-old and threw her to the ground, according to DSP.
She was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for her injuries. We are told her identity will not be released.
Hickman was taken to Troop 9, where a computer inquiry revealed her driver’s license was suspended.
Hickman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $10,100 unsecured bond.
She was charged with:
- Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Driving While Suspended