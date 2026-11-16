MILLSBORO, Del. - A woman died after an early-morning house fire in Millsboro Saturday, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire officials say around 4:30 a.m, when the Indian River Vol. Fire Co arrived on scene to the 27000 block of Oak Meadow Drive, they saw heavy black smoke, then spotted a double-wide manufactured home fully involved.
IR officials say a person in a nearby development could see huge fire above the tree line.
Firefighters found an unresponsive woman and immediately began life-saving measures. They say she was taken to Beebe Hospital where she died. Her body has been taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science Medical Examiner's Office for identification and to determine cause of death.
Indian River officials say the fire may have been burning, unnoticed for a while before emergency alert notifications.
Delaware State Fire Marshal investigators are working to figure out the origin and cause of the fire. They do not know yet if the house had working smoke detectors.
Damage is estimated at $250,000. There are no other reported injuries.