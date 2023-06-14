SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says a woman had to lock herself in her own bedroom to hide as burglars forced their way into her home.
According to the Office, the burglary occurred on June 2nd on Hamden Drive. Police arrived to find the woman hiding in her bedroom with the door locked. According to police, the suspects came over her backyard fence, disabled the lights, and forced their way through two locked doors.
Police say the suspects then attempted to enter the bedroom where the victim was hiding.
The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation reportedly revealed this was a planned act but the suspects did not know the victim. Police remind residents to lock their doors and be vigilant of their surroundings.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898. Any surveillance footage relevant to the investigation can also be sent to wcsoid@wicomicocounty.org.