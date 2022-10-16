DOVER, Del.- A Camden Wyoming woman has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after she was found in a stolen truck in Dover.
Delaware State Police say a stolen blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was found parked at the Royal Farms parking lot at 5456 N. Dupont Hwy. around 1 p.m.
When the Silverado began to leave police pulled to truck over. The driver of the truck, Judy Goddard, 52, was arrested without incident.
A computer search confirmed the truck was reported stolen out of Caroline County, Md.
A search of the truck found two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia, and about 1.12 grams of Methamphetamine.
Goddard was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)- 2 counts
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500- 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Fictitious Registration Plate
Goddard was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $9,250 secured bond.