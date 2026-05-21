SNOW HILL, Md. – A Worcester County woman has been convicted in a large-scale animal cruelty and theft scheme following an investigation that led to the seizure of dozens of animals last year.
Patricia Gadaleta was found guilty May 21 of theft scheme and multiple counts of animal cruelty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but 3.5 years suspended.
Investigators say deputies, along with animal control officers and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a Snow Hill residence on June 10, 2025, where they discovered 57 dogs and nine cats in what officials described as “significant and deeply concerning” conditions.
Authorities say the animals were found confined in crates in basements, garages and sheds without proper ventilation or air conditioning, with many covered in waste and showing signs of severe neglect. Veterinarians later documented a range of medical issues, including malnutrition, infections and parasites.
Officials say some of the animals required emergency cooling measures due to high temperatures at the time of the seizure.
Through assistance from animal welfare partners, 30 dogs were ultimately rehomed, while others were placed with local shelters and humane organizations.
Investigators also allege Gadaleta used multiple aliases while buying and selling dogs, including several names, and believe additional victims may exist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.