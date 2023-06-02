Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Child Sex Abuse

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A judge sentenced Qwenda Jones, 39, to two consecutive life sentences plus 45 years.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office say Jones was convicted on March 2, after a two-day jury trial, of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Rape in the Second Degree, Sexual Offense in the Second Degree, four counts of Sexual Offense in the Third Degree, four counts of Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree, and four counts of Assault in the Second Degree.
According to officials, from Oct. 2012 through Oct. 2014, Jones and her boyfriend, Orlando Hill, sexually abused a minor under their care. The victim was reportedly under the age of 10 at the time. Authorities say Hill was previously convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Offense in the Second Degree, Rape in the Second Degree, and related offenses in connection with these acts, and was sentenced to 75 years of incarceration.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes said, “As the Court noted at sentencing, the crimes committed in this case were horrific. It is an unspeakable evil that any child should ever be subjected to sexual abuse by those in a position of trust and authority. The jury’s verdict, the courage of the survivor, and the strong sentence imposed by the Court will ensure that this defendant will never again be free to harm another child in our community.”
SA Jamie L. Dykes commended Sgt. J. Pruitt of the Maryland State Police, who was the lead investigator, and Child Protective Services for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese, who prosecuted the case and advocated for justice.