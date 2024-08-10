SEAFORD, DE– Police say a dog attack left a woman in serious condition Friday night.
Seaford Police responded to a home on North Hall Street at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Aug. 9 for reports of a woman screaming.
Upon arrival, the woman reportedly exited the home as she was being attacked by a dog, which followed her outside.
Police say the woman then fell to the ground as the dog continued attacking, prompting an officer to shoot the dog.
The dog’s breed was not specified.
The victim received emergency medical care before being transported to a local hospital, where she remains in serious condition, according to police.
Her identity is being withheld at this time.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.