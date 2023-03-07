SHOOTING

HURLOCK, Md.- A woman was found shot in Hurlock Thursday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Petersburg Road, for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment.

The woman told officers that 23-year-old Jamaya Nicole Conaway was the person that shot her over money, according to police.

She has been charged with the following:

  • Armed Robbery
  • Robbery
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Carrying a Loaded Handgun
  • Carrying a Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle
  • Wearing a Loaded Handgun
  • Transporting a Loaded Handgun
  • Assault

The suspect was ordered Held without Bond.  