HURLOCK, Md.- A woman was found shot in Hurlock Thursday.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Petersburg Road, for a shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering gunshot wounds to both legs. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment.
The woman told officers that 23-year-old Jamaya Nicole Conaway was the person that shot her over money, according to police.
She has been charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Robbery
- Reckless Endangerment
- Carrying a Loaded Handgun
- Carrying a Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle
- Wearing a Loaded Handgun
- Transporting a Loaded Handgun
- Assault
The suspect was ordered Held without Bond.