DOVER, Del.- A woman was shot in the leg following an argument early Saturday morning in Dover.
Dover Police say that just before 1:30 a.m. they were called to S. Governors Ave. and Loockerman St. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for her injuries.
Several shell casings were found in the area of S. Governors Ave. and Minor Street Alley. Witnesses say they saw two black men get into an argument in the area just before the shooting.
Dover Police is investigating.