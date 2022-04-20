BLADES, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Blades makes about 45,000 trips across the Nanticoke River each year and the number of trips per day goes way up during the spring and summer months.
However, the number of Captains the ferry has is about to go way down. The Woodland Ferry has four Captains and two are retiring.
Ferry employees say they are in desperate need of two more captains to operate the ferry and fill the open positions. The ferry takes more than 300 trips a day during the summer and for just two captains that’s a lot to handle.
Eric Larsen is the ferry's Deckhand and has worked there for years. Larsen says they desperately need extra hands.
“Well two of the captains are retiring. One is retired and one is retiring. We do need help. Don is the Captain right now and so it would help us out a lot if we can find two more captains,” says Larsen.
Donald Deputy, Captain of the Woodland Ferry, has worked there for 12 years and says the timing of the Captains leaving was unexpected.
“The other two captains are coincidentally retiring at the same time. It's an odd timing but they both retired pretty close to the same time, which is unusual,” says Deputy.
Now that it's getting warmer outside, people are eager to head back outdoors.
Captain Deputy says around summer time they can transfer more than 300 cars a day.
Therefore, it's important they get people soon to help handle the increased work load. When asked if they're concerned they won't be able to hire anyone before then, Captain Deputy says he's sure they will.
“I'm confident someone will come along and see the value in this job. I mean, I love it. Hopefully somebody comes along.”
There is one important piece of information for anyone interested in being a Woodland Ferry Captain. Applicants must have a united states coast guard license in order to operate the ferry.
The current Captains tell us the ferry is not in danger of not running but they could certainly use the help.
Applications will be taken through April 27:
https://www.jobapscloud.com/DE/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=021022&R2=MCCC04&R3=550401