BLADES, DE - The Woodland Ferry reopened Monday, September 16th with a limited schedule due to limited staffing.
State officials told WBOC that the ferry currently only has one captain. This leaves the modified schedule as 7am to 4pm Monday through Friday, with an exception of 11am to 12pm.
Glenn Hopkins lives in Bethel, and said he has used the ferry for years to save time and gas.
Hopkins said the modified schedule means he and some neighbors can't use the ferry after work.
"I'd like to see three captains, the regular shift like they always had before," Hopkins said. "A lot of people that I know would be extremely happy about that. We need this thing running, and we need it now."
Representative Daniel Short Represents the 39th District in Sussex County. He said relying on limited staff has been difficult for everybody.
"If the captain or one of the deck hands has a medical appointment or something of that nature, the ferry is closed," Representative Short said. "We only have that one individual."
Representative Short said they've had challenges with former captains retiring. He also said they've had challenges finding new captains who are certified by the US Coast Guard.
Representative Short says the need for higher certification came after they upgraded the ferry to be able to hold six cars.
To accompany this higher certification need, Representative Short said the state is working to raise the position's salary. He said he hopes the the higher pay will attract more applicants.
"Hopefully we'll be able to help Donny who's the last captain on board with some folks to be able to do a full schedule," Representative Short said. "The ferry could run throughout the week and then run into the weekend as well."
Representative Short said they're working on getting the salary changed, and then will work with DelDOT to hopefully fill the two to three open positions as soon as possible.
Anyone interested in applying for the position contact DelDOT or Representative Short for more information, according to Representative Short.