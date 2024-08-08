SNOW HILL, MD– Officials announced the Worcester County Fair’s opening day festivities will be moved indoors Friday due to forecasted rain.
The county’s government says events will take place inside the Worcester County Recreation Center starting at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9.
Worcester County Recreation and Parks is also working to reschedule a Jimmy Charles Band performance which was canceled due to inclement weather. The Matthew Street Band is still scheduled to perform at the fair from 6 to 8 p.m.
Organizers say the 4-H livestock tent will remain open Friday with animal showings dependent on weather conditions.
Outdoor festivities will resume Saturday and Sunday at John Walter Smith Park.
For more information on the Worcester County Fair, visit https://worcestercountyfair.org/.