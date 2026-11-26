DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Multiple fire companies were on the scene of a structure fire in Dewey Beach on Thursday, contending with both the flames and harsh conditions as a Nor'easter bears down on the peninsula.
Details are currently limited, but the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was on the scene battling the fire on Dagsworthy Ave. in the afternoon of Nov. 26.
Multiple other crews were reportedly called to assist.
The cause of the fire, along with any injuries, is currently unknown.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.