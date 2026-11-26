QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.- Traffic at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has resumed following a hold due to conditions from the Thanksgiving nor'easter.
The Maryland Transportation Authority put the hold in place around 11:45 a.m. Thursday because of sustained winds exceeding 55 mph for at least 10 minutes.
The bridge reopened around 3:47 p.m., but wind restrictions remain in effect.
Stay up to date on the coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.