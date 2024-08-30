WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Officials say a rabid bat was found in Pocomoke, and a rabid raccoon was found in Berlin.
Worcester County Health Officials say this week, a bat was collected from a home in the 600 block of Market Street in Pocomoke City and tested positive for rabies. Additionally, a rabid raccoon was found on Ninepin Branch Road in Berlin.
Rabies is a serious disease that is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, as well as from bites and scratches. When a person is bitten by or exposed to the saliva of a rabid animal, the disease can be prevented with appropriate medical treatment.
If there is a bat in the living area of your home, authorities request that you close the bat in the room and contact the Worcester County Environmental Health program at 410-352-3234, your local police department or 911 to report the bat so that it can be collected and arrangements made for rabies testing. Do not touch the bat or let it loose in the environment.
Health officials say bats have small teeth which may leave marks which are not easily seen. Although many people know if they have been bitten by a bat, there are certain circumstances when a person might not be aware or unable to tell you that they have been bitten. These circumstances include:
- If a sleeping person awakes to find a bat in the room
- If a bat is found in a room with an unattended child
- If a bat is found near a person with disabilities
- If a bat is found near a person who is intoxicated
You can find more information about bats here: https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/plants_wildlife/bats/batsinhome.aspx
If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, or if you find a bat in the living area of your home, or your pet has been exposed to a rabies suspect animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, opossums, groundhogs, stray cats, contact our office at 410-352-3234 or 911 after business hours for further assistance and seek medical care.