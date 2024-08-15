BERLIN, MD - The Worcester County Health Department has confirmed that a rabid raccoon was recently found in the area of Beauchamp Road in Berlin. Officials are asking the public to immediately report sick animals or those acting strangely, because there may be other rabid animals in that area. They also warn against letting your pets roam free or leaving food outdoors, which would attract wild and stray animals. Officials also say you should make sure your pets are vaccinated for rabies. For more information, click here.