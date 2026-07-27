WORCESTER COUNTY Md. – The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office has lifted the countywide open burning ban following recent rainfall and improving drought conditions across the county and the Lower Eastern Shore.
The ban was lifted immediately after officials determined conditions had improved enough to reduce the risk of wildfires. The decision came after continued improvements reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor and consultation with state and local environmental officials.
Recent thunderstorms helped increase soil moisture and reduce wildfire concerns throughout much of Worcester County.
Officials say groundwater levels and streamflows are still recovering, but current conditions no longer require the temporary restrictions that were put in place.
While open burning is now permitted, the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is reminding residents that conditions can change quickly, especially during hot, dry, or windy weather. Residents conducting outdoor burns are encouraged to follow county regulations, never leave fires unattended, avoid burning during windy conditions, keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby, and make sure all fires are completely extinguished before leaving the area.
Officials also warn that smoke from outdoor burning can impact nearby properties and roadways and ask residents to burn responsibly to help prevent unnecessary fire department responses.
The Fire Marshal's Office will continue monitoring weather conditions and wildfire activity. Additional restrictions could be put in place if conditions worsen.
Residents with questions about open burning regulations can contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office at 410-632-5666.