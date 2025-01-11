WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Worcester County Public School officials say their district was impacted by the recent cyber-security incident involving PowerSchool.
According to Worcester County Public Schools, on January 7th, PowerSchool, the software vendor that provides the school's Student Information System (SIS), informed the school of a cyber-security incident.
Recently, Somerset County Public Schools made an announcement that they were also impacted by the cyber-security incident.
PowerSchool informed Worcester County Public Schools that the data of staff, parents, and students was accessed. This included "personally identifiable information, such as social security numbers and medical information."
The incident is contained, according to the information given by PowerSchool to WCPS. The SIS company has informed the FBI and hired a cyber-security firm to assist in addressing the data breach.
According to a press release on WCPS's website, "PowerSchool has assured WCPS that it will provide more information and resources, including the availability of credit monitoring or identity protection services for impacted individuals, as it becomes available". Additionally, PowerSchool says it has made a commitment to "conduct a thorough notification process to all impacted individuals."