Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli is sworn in as President of the Maryland Sheriffs' Association by retired Pocomoke City Police Chief Lee Brumley.

(Courtesy of the Worcester County Sheriff's Office)

 WORCESTER CO., Md. - Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli has been sworn in as president of the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Crisafulli was sworn in Sept. 23 and will represent the 24 elected sheriffs across Maryland as president of the statewide association.

Crisafulli succeeds Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann, who previously served as president.

In the role, Crisafulli will work with sheriffs from across Maryland on issues affecting local sheriff’s offices and law enforcement. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says that includes advocating for policies, supporting law enforcement professionals and addressing public safety issues across the state.

“I am honored to serve as president of the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association and to work alongside sheriffs from across our state,” Crisafulli said. “By working together, we can strengthen law enforcement in Maryland, support the men and women who serve our communities, and continue to advance effective leadership, training, and innovative practices throughout Maryland.”

Crisafulli said he also hopes to build on the work of previous association leaders and maintain a unified voice for Maryland law enforcement and the communities it serves.

Retired Pocomoke City Police Chief Lee Brumley administered the oath of office during the annual Professional Development Training Seminar hosted jointly by the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association and Maryland Chiefs of Police Association.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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