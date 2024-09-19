WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement on a recent nation-wide trend of social media posts referencing school threats.
The Sheriff’s Office says Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS) students began receiving and sharing two of these social media posts earlier this week, but found neither to be credible.
The first post was an image of a person holding a phone displaying a potential school shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and referenced schools in the 410 area. Upon further investigation, police say the “410” was added to the image, which had been shared multiple times via Snapchat.
Police say the second social media post referenced “Stephen Decatur Middle School,” but was found to have originated in a social media group for a Stephen Decatur Middle School in Illinois.
On September 18th, following the circulation of these two posts, school administrators and police investigated a rumor that a Worcester County school may have been threatened. Multiple deputies were assigned to the call, but found the threat was unsubstantiated.
The Sheriff’s Office says they have seen a growing trend of students sharing social media posts referencing school threats, including school shootings.
“While we encourage everyone to be vigilant and understand the importance of the "See Something, Say Something" approach, it’s crucial that students report any concerning information directly to a responsible adult, such as a parent, teacher, or school administrator, rather than sharing it with other students or spreading it online,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday.
Police say potential threats can be properly investigated and addressed by using this approach, cutting down on unnecessary panic and wasteful use of police resources.
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office asks parents to speak with their children on the importance of reporting concerns responsibly and the consequences of spreading rumors.