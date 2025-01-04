SOMERSET CO., MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of suspicious behavior near propane facilities after a recent incident in Somerset County.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is urging community members to report any suspicious activity around propane storage or distribution facilities.
The alert comes after the sheriff's office was made aware of "suspicious activity" that occurred on Friday, January 3rd, at the Sharp Energy Facility Plant in Somerset County, Maryland. WCSO says Sheriff Matt Crisafulli was contacted directly by an employee of the company.
According to law enforcement, an employee saw a "dark blue Tesla, with unknown vehicle registration, parked in the middle of the side road entrance to the facility". They say the driver and passenger got out of their vehicle with “High Tech” cameras and long lenses. They then took photos of the storage tanks and rail cars at the facility. WCSO says when an employee observed them, they got back in their vehicle and fled the area.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says to look for the following if you suspect suspicious activity around propane storage or distribution facilities :
• Unfamiliar individuals loitering near propane facilities.
• Unmarked vehicles parked for extended periods near such sites.
• Unauthorized personnel trying to access restricted areas.
• Odd behavior, such as photographing, taking notes, or closely inspecting tanks or equipment.
Additionally, law enforcement provides the following information about what you can do regarding possible suspicious activity:
1. Stay Alert: If you live or work near a propane facility, keep an eye out for anything unusual.
2. Report Suspicious Activity: Call your local law enforcement agency. Provide a description of the person, vehicle, or behavior.
3. Avoid Confrontation: Do not approach or engage suspicious individuals—your safety comes first.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says their Facebook post regarding the incident was made out of an abundance of caution for county residents. They say, "This type of behavior can occur anywhere. It’s the Sheriff's responsibility to keep you informed in matters that relate to your safety."