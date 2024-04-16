WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Road repairs scheduled to begin near River Street in Snow Hill have been postponed to the following week.
Worcester County Sheriff's Office announced that road repairs in Snow Hill, Maryland originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 17th through Thursday, April 18th, have been postponed to the following week.
The new date of the repairs will be Monday and Tuesday, April 22nd and 23rd. Officials will be closing the northbound lane of MD 12 near River Street in Snow Hill, Maryland around 9am to begin the road work. The southbound lane of MD 12 will remain open for 2-way traffic flow until work is completed.
Worcester County Sheriff's Office say significant delays are expected during this time. The State Highway Administration asks motorists to stay alert and be patient as you pass through the work zone, or plan alternate routes.
Work is expected to be complete Tuesday, April 23rd at 7am.