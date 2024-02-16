Worcester County To Hold Public Meeting on Greenways Master Plan

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Officials announced a public meeting to receive community input on new trails and bikeways.
Worcester County officials say the meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Berlin Public Library. Officials say there will be a Zoom option.
The meeting will reportedly discuss current and future bike paths and trails that are being designed throughout the county to connect scenic landscapes and local destinations.
You can visit the project web page here to learn more. There is also a questionnaire on the page for submitting comments.
Officials ask that the community submit comments before Feb. 28.