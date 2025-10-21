BERLIN, M.d. - The Worcester County Health Department announced it plans to host a free weekly cooking class focused on healthy eating.
County health officials say it will teach residents how to eat healthier, improve cooking skills, teach food preservation techniques, and also help to better financial skills.
They say the class will run for six weeks on Mondays Nov. 10-Dec. 15 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They say it will be held at the Berlin Library on Harrison Ave.
The class is a collaboration between the Worcester County Health Department, the University of Maryland Extension, and the Worcester County Library.
Pre-registration is required. To register, visit worcesterhealth.org/CookingUpHealth or call 410-632-1100 ext. 1108.