BERLIN, Md. - Big changes could be coming to a popular youth sports facility in Worcester County, where officials unveiled a proposed $14 million master plan Tuesday night aimed at improving athletic fields, parking and other amenities.
The county hosted a public information meeting Oct. 27 at Stephen Decatur High School, giving community members an opportunity to review plans for the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex and provide feedback before the project moves forward.
The existing 76-acre complex is operated by Worcester County Recreation and Parks and serves as home to Berlin Little League, Berlin Pop Warner Football and Beach Lacrosse.
County officials say the facility has become increasingly crowded over the years, with aging infrastructure and limited parking creating challenges for the organizations that use it.
"In general, the baseball fields there are the poorest quality that we do have in the county," said Jacob Stephens, deputy director of Worcester County Recreation and Parks.
Stephens said some of the facilities date back several decades, potentially as far as the 1960s. He said improvements are needed to address maintenance concerns, drainage and overall playing conditions.
He also pointed to the growing number of young athletes using the complex, estimating that Berlin Little League alone serves roughly 600 children.
The proposed master plan includes renovations to existing baseball and softball fields, new artificial turf multipurpose fields, expanded parking and additional recreational amenities.
Officials say the field improvements could allow baseball and softball organizations to better accommodate different age groups and divisions, while artificial turf fields could provide more flexibility during wet weather.
Worcester County Commissioner Eric Fiori said the county's acquisition of two additional parcels from the Berlin Lions Club has created an opportunity to rethink how the entire property is used.
"This has always been a heavily used complex," Fiori said. "Multiple different organizations use it."
Rather than making individual improvements over time, county officials are pursuing a comprehensive redesign that outlines what the finished facility could eventually look like.
The county has already completed similar upgrades at other parks, including Showell Park, John Walter Smith Park and Newtown Park.
However, not everyone attending Tuesday's meeting was entirely sold on every single aspect of the proposed design.
Members of the Little League community expressed support for improving the complex while raising questions about potentially replacing grass with artificial turf, increasing fence heights and preserving existing storage sheds and garages.
Officials say public feedback is an important part of the planning process and could influence changes to the proposal before it receives final approval.
"I just want to see if any of our experts have missed anything," Fiori said.
The project also carries a significant price tag.
Fiori estimated the proposed improvements would cost approximately $14 million, although the county hopes to offset much of that expense through state grants and other funding opportunities.
He specifically pointed to Maryland's Program Open Space, which has previously helped fund improvements throughout the county's park system.
County officials emphasized that the master plan does not mean every improvement would happen immediately.
Instead, projects would be completed in phases as funding becomes available.
Following the public input process, officials could make adjustments to the proposed design before bringing it to the Worcester County Commissioners for consideration. Funding approvals, grant applications and additional site design work would follow.
Stephens said the ultimate goal is to create a facility that better serves local families and brings the community together.
"I think you could definitely bring the community together," Stephens said. "You know, it's already a regional athletic park."
The proposed improvements are specific to the existing Northern Worcester Athletic Complex and are unrelated to any potential Ocean City sports complex project.