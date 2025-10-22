WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County leaders are considering a proposal to place sheriff’s deputies on private school campuses, but the measure is on hold while commissioners gather details on cost, insurance and staffing.
The idea surfaced after several private schools asked the county to add a sworn deputy on or near their campuses. Commissioners discussed the request at Tuesday’s meeting and agreed to table it until legal and financial questions are answered.
Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said his office brought the concept forward as a proactive safety step. In a statement, the sheriff said there is “no distinction between private versus public schools” during a critical incident and that “minutes are precious” when responding to school emergencies. “Having a deputy on the campus allows us to hopefully deter any major incidents, or at least eliminate a potential threat rapidly, opposed to a reactive response from a road deputy,” he wrote. The sheriff added that families expect a safe learning environment wherever they send their children and that his administration views school safety as a top priority.
Supporters argue that a dedicated deputy would deter threats and improve response times. Most Blessed Sacrament Principal Dave Stofa said his school favors the concept. He cited experience working with school resource officers in public schools and called a visible law enforcement presence an effective deterrent. “It is quite important to have law enforcement stationed here, in close proximity to our students and our faculty,” Stofa said, noting weekly walks to church as a time when an on-site presence could add comfort and security.
Commissioner Eric Fiori said the discussion largely centers on balancing safety with funding questions. “It is about safety for our citizens, both taxpayers and non,” Fiori said. “When you are arguing safety versus money, it is very difficult.”
Commissioners outlined several issues that must be resolved before any vote. They requested clarity on whether the county’s insurance carrier would cover deputies assigned to private institutions. They asked for legal guidance on authority and responsibilities through a memorandum of understanding, including training standards, use-of-force policies and the line between school discipline and criminal matters. The board also requested cost scenarios that could include county funding, school funding or a cost-share model, along with an analysis of staffing impacts on patrols and existing public school resource officers.
“There are a lot of questions that need to be answered before we can go through with this,” Commissioner Joseph Mitrecic said. “We have to look at liability, insurance coverage, and what authority the sheriff’s deputies would have on private property. Any decision right now would be premature.”
Board members said public input will be part of the process when draft options are ready. Leaders also cautioned that any program would take time to launch. County officials indicated the earliest realistic start would be several years away after legal, insurance and staffing issues are addressed.
Parents who spoke with WBOC expressed openness to additional security for private schools while raising concerns about relying on general tax dollars to fund positions at nonpublic campuses. Commissioners said that feedback is part of the reason they want staff to return with specific funding options and eligibility criteria.
The proposal will return to a future agenda once staff complete the requested analysis. In the meantime, the sheriff’s office said it will continue to focus on proactive safety measures across all learning environments in Worcester County.