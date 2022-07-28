BISHOPVILLE, Md. - A woman from Worcester County recently returned from a week in Poland where she volunteered to help Ukrainian refugees.
Christie Chmar did not even bring her own clothes during her trip. Instead, she packed her suitcases with medical supplies and bulletproof vests.
"We were able to raise $4,600 in less than a week. And then I was able to bring over 110 pounds of carry-on luggage or check-in luggage, "Chmar said "The one had medical supplies and the other one had body armor, essentially, and tourniquets. And those things I was able to pass along to the front lines."
When transporting the bulletproof vests, Chmar had to go through the airport and hotel security, fearful the vests would be taken from her before she could reach her destination.
But once she did reach her destination, Chmar would deliver the vests and medication over the border to Roman Kozlovskyi, who organized the effort.
Kozlovskyi called working on the front lines, delivering medicine, and bulletproof vests to villagers a normal effort.
"A lot of people have lost their houses, some of them have lost part of their families," he said. "It's very difficult for them to pass through all the difficult times."
As a nurse, Chmar also worked in a convention center used as a shelter for the refugees. Working alongside her was Krzysztof Szczesny, who before the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a musician who also coordinated events like MMA fighting and concerts at the convention center. But as Chmar said, Szczesny now coordinates lives.
At the time Chmar was there, the convention center was housing nearly 4,000 people. Szczesny said that was one of the first waves of refugees. And organizers feared they did not have enough food or medicine for the flood of people.
"We have some numbers that its going to be 800,000-900,000 people again, reaching the Polish people," Szcesny said. "So now we are really, really focused on just to not be surprised again."