WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County officials have released new details about an investigation into a school bus driver who admitted to consuming alcohol before transporting students in April, while also explaining why no criminal charges will be filed.
In a joint statement Thursday, Worcester County State's Attorney Kris Heiser, Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, Superintendent Annette Wallace and the Worcester County Board of Education outlined the findings of an investigation stemming from an April 24 incident involving a school bus driver and bus aide.
According to officials, Worcester County Public Schools notified law enforcement on April 25 that a bus driver had consumed alcohol before transporting students from Berlin Intermediate School and Showell Elementary School the previous day.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation and collected evidence including written statements, bus schedules, GPS data, in-bus camera footage, and breath test results previously gathered by school officials.
Investigators also obtained surveillance footage from Ocean Downs Casino. According to the statement, the video showed the bus driver consuming two alcoholic beverages over approximately 90 minutes beginning around 10:30 a.m. Officials said the driver's wife, who served as a bus aide, also consumed alcohol before performing her duties.
Authorities said a witness observed the alcohol consumption and notified a WCPS bus driver-trainer. The trainer traveled to Showell Elementary School to assess the driver after students had already been transported from Berlin Intermediate School but before the Showell Elementary School route.
After meeting with the driver, the trainer determined he was not under the influence of alcohol and, after consulting with a school system administrator and supervisor, allowed him to complete the Showell route.
The driver was later required to take a breath test administered by a Department of Transportation contractor in Salisbury. The test produced blood alcohol content readings of .08 and .089, according to officials.
However, detectives determined the testing equipment had been calibrated using equipment that had been expired since September 2025. Investigators also found the contractor swabbed the driver's cheek before conducting the test, a procedure officials said scientifically invalidated the results and rendered them inadmissible in court.
Investigators reported that a review of bus camera footage showed no signs of impairment, while GPS data indicated the bus was operated within all traffic laws and speed limits during both routes.
Sheriff Crisafulli said the investigation was complicated by delays in reporting the allegations to law enforcement.
"It is clear that our investigative efforts were hindered by the failure of certain school employees to timely report these allegations to law enforcement, which prevented the collection of evidence," Crisafulli said in the statement.
Because of the delay, detectives were unable to conduct field sobriety tests, obtain immediate breath or blood samples, or interview witnesses and the bus driver at the scene, according to the sheriff.
After reviewing the investigation, State's Attorney Heiser declined to pursue charges.
"Based on my review of the admissible evidence collected by investigators after the delayed report, it is clear that the State lacks sufficient evidence to prove any traffic or criminal offenses beyond a reasonable doubt," Heiser said.
The Worcester County Board of Education and Superintendent Wallace condemned the driver's actions and expressed disappointment in how some staff members responded after learning of the allegations.
"The safety, well-being, and trust of our students, families, and community must always remain our highest priority," the statement said.
School officials said Wallace was not informed of the incident until after the driver had completed both bus routes. At her direction, the matter was reported to the State's Attorney's Office, and WCPS launched its own internal investigation while cooperating with law enforcement.
While officials said personnel matters cannot be discussed publicly, they stated that "swift and strong corrective actions" have been taken and that additional measures are being implemented to strengthen reporting requirements, accountability standards and student safety procedures.
County officials said they hope the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of promptly reporting potential criminal behavior to law enforcement, particularly when student safety is involved.