CRISFIELD, MD - The world's largest rubber duck finally returned to Crisfield's Big Little Townfest after weather conditions delayed its debut on Friday.
Big Little Townfest is an annual event in the city and features food, arts, and entertainment at the American Legion Post #16 and Wellington Beach along Crisfield’s waterfront.
The famous rubber duck that makes an appearance every year stands at 61 feet tall and is a fan favorite at the event. On Friday, the inflatable was unable to be setup after strong winds were experienced in the area.
"So there was a little bit too much wind gusts. And I guess down here on the ground it's okay. But as you can see, she's tall, so the wind is a little bit windier up there," said event organizer, Heather Ross.
The duck was able to be inflated on Saturday for visitors to see and enjoy. Heather Ross says they got the inflatable up around 10:00am, just in time for the start of the day. "Everyone just loves this duck," says Ross.
Ross adds that she hopes mother nature holds out for the world's largest rubber duck to stand up tall again on the event's last day on Sunday.
Townfest is hosted by the Friends of Crisfield. All proceeds from the weekend go towards supporting disabled veterans with service dogs and community projects made possible through Friends of Crisfield.