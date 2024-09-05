OCEAN CITY, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the catch of a state record-setting fish off the coast of Ocean City.
DNR says Jian Feng Li, of Silver Spring, MD, caught the 38 lb., 43-inch yellowedge grouper while fishing in Poorman’s Canyon off Worcester County on August 27th. According to DNR, the grouper is only 10 lbs. short of the world record, caught off Alabama in 2012.
It is the first state record for the species, according to wildlife officials.
Yellowedge groupers are normally found from North Caroline to southern Brazil, according to DNR, but anglers have reported catching them off of New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia. The groupers are solitary and can be found at the depths of rocky areas and sand or mud bottoms from 290 to 1200 feet of water.