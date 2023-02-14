RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A top Virginia Department of Health official has been tapped to lead agency operations for now, after Senate Democrats effectively ousted the former health commissioner. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has asked chief operating officer R. Christopher Lindsay to handle the day-to-day operations at the agency. A spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement Monday that the administration is working on compiling a list of potential replacements for Dr. Greene. State law says the health commissioner must be a physician. Senate Democrats voted last week to remove Greene, who was reprimanded by the Board of Health last year after calling gun violence “a Democratic talking point” and questioning the role of structural racism in health outcomes.
Youngkin Administration Looking for New Health Commissioner
