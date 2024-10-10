MARYLAND - Georgia-based southeastern chicken franchise Zaxbys is looking to make its Maryland debut, with the first locations slated to open on the Eastern Shore.
In a press release sent to WBOC Thursday, Zaxbys said they aim to open three locations on the Shore - in Cambridge, Easton, and the West Ocean City/Berlin area. The first Zaxbys is currently slated to open near the Cambridge Walmart in late 2025. Franchise co-owners Curtis Snyder, Teresa Snyder, and Thomas Mitchell say they envision these locations as especially convenient to those passing through Delmarva on Route 50.
“We’ve always wanted to bring something special to the Eastern Shore, and Zaxbys is the perfect fit,” Curtis Snyder, a local attorney and real estate developer, said. “The quality of the product, combined with the brand’s growth strategy, convinced us this was the right move. Maryland residents, along with travelers from Baltimore and D.C. heading to the shore, are going to love it.”
The Snyders and Mitchell decided to pursue Zaxbys locations in Maryland after visiting one in Fort Mill, South Carolina, according to a Zaxbys press release.
“We are thrilled to expand Zaxbys into Maryland with Curtis, Teresa, and Thomas leading the charge,” Zaxbys Chief Development Officer Mike Mettler said. “Their commitment to their community and dedication to delivering a high-quality experience for customers perfectly aligns with Zaxbys values. We look forward to seeing them grow the brand on the Eastern Shore.”
The Snyders also hope to expand with a future location in Salisbury as well, according to the press release..