OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling has announced some changes to its festival scheduling due to the stormy weather expected this weekend.
They say the festival is still happening this weekend, but the Friday schedule has been adjusted for gates to open at 1 p.m., an hour later than originally planned, and a midnight curfew, pushing that back an hour as well.
All acts have been pushed back by an hour.
The box office and merch pop-up -- located outside the festival, on the inlet beach between 1st and 2nd Streets -- will now be closed Thursday. The box office will open 11 a.m. Friday, and the pop-up will open 1 p.m. Friday instead.
However, Merch, Ahoy!, located between Somerset Plaza and Dorchester Street, will be open Thursday at 11 a.m.
Festival organizers say they will have additional updates as they learn more.