Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.