Ridgely considers possible water, sewer rate increases

RIDGELY, Md. — Ridgely Town Commissioners are considering potential increases to water and sewer rates after recent discussions showed operating costs are outpacing revenue.
Commissioner Brad Sears said at a recent Commissioners' meeting that there have not been any changes to water and sewer rates in more than a decade.
“The bottom line is our water and sewer rates haven’t changed since 2014,” Sears said. “And that worked for years, but for the last four years it has not.”
Donna Gray, who is moving into her late brother’s home, says she was surprised by the most recent bill.
“I just got his water bill in the mail a couple days ago and it was over $500,” Gray told WBOC.
Gray said she believes town leaders should take the whole community into account when considering any changes.
“They need to consider the people especially,” Gray said. “This is a town with a lot of older people.”
James Schmitt of Ridgely also says the potential impact could be significant.
“I don't see how they expect us to survive out here,” Schmitt said. “You might run people out of the town, you know, because they're not going to be able to afford to pay that price.”
Sarah Whitby, a local business owner, says while the situation may be difficult, the town is working through a complicated financial issue.
“I know that they're trying and they are active, and there's some things that they're working on in the town at all times,” Whitby said.
Commissioners say so far, no rate changes have been made. Any increase would still need to be addressed at a public hearing before moving forward.