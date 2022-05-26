Former Maryland State Delegate, Samuel Q. Johnson, III, passed away on May 17, 2022. Better known as “Q” Johnson, he was born in Salisbury, Maryland, to the late Samuel Quinton Johnson, Jr., and Grace Jones Johnson.
“Q” graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1957 and was a member of the football team that posted Wi-Hi’s first undefeated season. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in distributive education from Richmond Professional Institute of the college of William and Mary, in 1962.
