SMITH ISLAND, Md. - Smith Island United has been awarded a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation whose mission is committed to supporting and celebrating the preservation of community history.
The Pomeroy Foundation, through the Hungry for History Program is funding a sign marker for the Smith Island Cake. The program recognizes food history by telling the story of local and regional food specialties. The program is designed to commemorate significant food dishes that have played a role in defining American culture and forging community identity.
In order to qualify, the authentic food must be at least 50 years old. Because the cake was not officially documented prior to the second printing of Mrs. Kitching’s Smith Island Cookbook, the request was initially denied. The Beach to Bay Heritage Area stepped in to assist with completing the successful application which included handwritten letters from Smith Island bakers, Mary Ada Marshall and Janice Marshall. The letters told the story of their memories of helping to bake the cakes with their grandmothers and mothers, clearly placing the cake’s history well beyond the 50 year mark. See letters here.
Eddie Somers, President of SMI, said in a statement to the Pomeroy Foundation, “thank you so much for honoring and helping to preserve our heritage here on the island”. Smith Island Cake was made Maryland’s official state dessert in 2008.
The sign marker will be erected in front of the Smith Island Cultural Center on Ewell. For more information on Smith Island United visit their website SmithIslandUnited.com