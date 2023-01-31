RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools.
The error is leaving divisions with less funding than expected. The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported the issue Monday. According to the newspaper the error stemmed from a failure to reflect last year's decision to hold localities harmless from the elimination of the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries.
It means local school divisions will receive $201 million less than expected, including $58 million less for the current school year.