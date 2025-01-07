Forecast Updated on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 20-45+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 26-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 8-16. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 25-32. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Starting mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening. Highs: 30-36. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
After the biggest snow event on Delmarva in three years, the freezer box has been reopened by Mother Nature and we will be under her chill for the next few days. It is a blustery and frigid morning out the door with temperatures in the 10s and 20s this morning and wind chill values in the single digits. The wind will be there all day long with some gusts this afternoon to 40-45+ mph possible. This will hold our temperatures in the 20s and 30s for highs…with wind chill values in the 10s. Good news: we will have lots of sunshine, so if you have black top showing it will help with melting a little of the snow. Bad news: this will lead to a problem of re-freeze and black ice all over the places as we head into tonight and tomorrow morning.
The chill gets a reinforcing shot of air on Wednesday which will bring temperatures down a touch for tomorrow afternoon with highs in most places in the 20s to around 30 degrees. The wind will still be playing a major factor in our forecast and making it feel like the 10s again throughout the day. Rinse and repeat (and then freeze) the forecast for Thursday before things slowly warm up on Friday with highs for some of us above freezing for the first time in 4 days.
Still watching for this possible storm on Saturday. The good news is the model we used to carve the forecast for Monday is trying to keep this storm south of the area, but give us a glancing blow with the chance of some light snow on Saturday. The American model has been consistent with a full on classic Nor’easter mess of a snowstorm on Delmarva with the whole kitchen sink being thrown at us. At the moment, I am keeping with the models that helped us nail the forecast for Monday and will see a little wintry weather on Saturday. Things can and will still change, so stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast toward the weekend.