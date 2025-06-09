Forecast Updated on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower / storm in the afternoon hours. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with some fog in places by the morning. A few spotty showers and storms are possible overnight. Lows: 67-73. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Highs: 75-83. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms possible early in the evening. Slow clearing to a mostly clear sky by morning. Lows: 63-68. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As we have mentioned all weekend long, today will be the sandwich day between weather systems and with the humidity still on the high side…we won’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. It is looking less likely at this moment still, but just be aware that the chance is going to be there. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures climbing up into the 80s for highs. If we see more sunshine than clouds, we could easily see temperatures soar up into the upper 80s in places later this afternoon.
A better chance for more widespread showers and storms enters the forecast on Tuesday with the cold front that will finally break apart this weather pattern for a few days. Another very warm and humid day will be on tap ahead of that chance of storms with highs up into the 80s again. Some of these thunderstorms on Tuesday evening could pack a punch with strong, gusty winds…heavy rain…lightning being the big concerns from these storms.
High pressure takes control of the forecast the rest of the week with temperatures eventually climbing up into the 80s and 90s by Friday and Saturday. A cold front arrives on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms and this front will look to stall over the area keeping us in another unsettled weather pattern with storm chances lingering into early next week.