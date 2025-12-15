Forecast Updated on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold and windy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 14-26. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 47-52. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
It is a very cold start to the day with wind chill values in the single digits at the moment as temperatures have fallen into the 10s this morning out the door. Monday will be a very cold and windy day with temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s for high temperatures. With wind gusts still expected to be between 30 - 35+ mph for most of the day, this will keep wind chill values in the 10s and low 20s on a bitter cold day. The good news is that the wind does settle down into the night, but that will allow temperatures to tumble into 10s again for Tuesday morning.
The long awaited warmup arrives by the middle of the workweek with highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees on Wednesday and approaching 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Watching a cold front to arrive during the morning on Friday bringing with it rain chances and even the chance of a few thunderstorms.
The weekend forecast looks okay at the moment…I won’t say good because Sunday has some question marks to it. Saturday looks like a nice and seasonable day with temperatures in the 40s for the first day of winter. We are back into the 50s on Sunday and there could be a few showers added to the forecast as we move through the week. At the moment, we will stay dry on Sunday and early indication is that the warmer stretch of weather will stick around heading into Christmas week.