Weather Alert

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&