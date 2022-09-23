Forecast updated on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear, and chilly by sunrise. Low 45-47°. Wind: N 4-10 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Saturday: Sunny early then increasing high clouds PM, dry, and pleasant. High 73°. Wind: W 5-12 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Saturday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with spotty showers about. Low 55°. Wind: S 3-8 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Sunday: Partly to mostly Sunny early then increasing high clouds PM. More humid with evening thundershowers likely. High 79-80°. Wind: SW 14-22 mph. Winds higher near open water.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight with winds decreasing. Lowest temps. will be in the mid 40's by sunrise Saturday with a light wind. It will be warmer on the beaches as winds turn to the SW by morning. The last time we saw lows in the 40's was early May.
Saturday looks sunny and breezy with a real chill in the air early. A sunny afternoon will bring high temps. in the low 70's. All in all it will be a lovely autumn day. Winds will be from the west at 10-14 mph PM. Clouds will increase, with some scattered showers developing in the evening as an upper level trough approaches our area. Winds will turn back to the south at 3-8 mph overnight.
Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds ahead of another cool front. It will turn more humid with evening showers and some thundershowers about as the front passes. Look for temps. to reach around 79-80 degrees Sunday, with winds increasing from the SW at 14-22 mph.
In the long range, we will see clearing skies Monday with afternoon temps. around 78 degrees. It will be quite breezy Monday with lower humidity by afternoon. Look for sunshine and high temps. in the mid 70's Tuesday falling to the lower 70's by Wednesday as more cool air arrives. Lows will dip into the mid 50's Tuesday and fall to the upper 40's by sunrise Thursday. Afternoon temps. will drop to the upper 60's by Thursday and Friday.
The average high for today is 77 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.