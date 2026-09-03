DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower south. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
We're going to have a couple more clusters of strong thunderstorms roll across Delmarva before a quiet and comfortable holiday weekend.
Guidance is suggesting a cluster of thunderstorms will dive south from the Great Lakes toward the Mid-Atlantic Thursday evening. The greatest threat of storms will come in the mid to late-evening hours, with thunder possibly lingering into the pre-dawn hours on Friday. Some storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
A more potent cold front is expected to approach in the northwest flow late Thursday into Friday. We have a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. Some of these storms could again become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. Nearly all of Delmarva, except for the far northern areas, are under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather.
Then the ridge over the center of the nation will break down and the upcoming weekend will be much quieter, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and more comfortable afternoon highs. Some guidance is suggesting some impulses of energy will pass just south of Delmarva, so I am introducing a low chance for showers over southern portions of the peninsula, mainly on Saturday.
Otherwise, Labor Day weekend is looking pleasant, with partly to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the low 80s.
Quiet weather is expected into the middle of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s, possibly the upper 50s, a sign of much lower and more comfortable humidity.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation below normal for Sep 10 - Sep 16.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.