Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM EST this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&