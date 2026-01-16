Forecast Updated on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 34-40. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a little light snow farther north and west by morning with a few rain showers farther south and east. Lows: 25-32. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers across northern and western parts of the region early...everyone else sees a chance of a couple stray rain showers. Highs: 35-50. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Clouds increasing all night long. Lows: 27-35. Winds: NW-NE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a little wintry weather across Delmarva. Looking at a very light accumulation of snow as you move south and east across the region. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NE-NW 10-25+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
After a cold start to the morning, things will turn nice with a mix of sun and clouds on this Friday. Temperatures on the cooler side still with highs in the 30s and a few low 40s possible. A bit of a breeze throughout the day from the west and southwest will make things feel like the low to mid 30s all day long, but we end the week on a quiet note.
Watching a little clipper system that will be passing by to our north and as the energy swings across the area…will transfer to a new storm forming in the Tennessee River valley and will push a chance of a few snow showers or even a period of light snow across northern and western parts of the region for Saturday morning. This quick burst of snow could bring a quick dusting to an inch of snow for some…especially along the I-95 corridor by Saturday afternoon. The farther south and east you live…the chance of a few spotty showers exists during the day on Saturday, but nothing to really write home about with this chance. Temperatures will range from the 30s the farther north you go to the 40s and 50s as you dive south and east.
Still watching for this coastal storm that will try to develop off our coastline for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. With not as much support as needed in the upper levels of the atmosphere, we are looking at a glancing blow on Delmarva with some snow showers and a period of light snow. A light accumulation of snow is possible for most of the area with our best chances for accumulations as you move south and east where we could pick up on about 1-3” of snow. This will be out of here by Sunday night and should be good for the morning commutes to work on Monday (no school thanks to MLK day).
A big blast of Arctic air arrives behind this storm on Sunday with temperatures struggling to get to the upper 20s on Tuesday with many of us waking up in the single digits on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The next real chance for a storm after Sunday looks to arrive for the following weekend. As we have seen with this storm this weekend, let’s not get our hopes up just yet…